Suspect dies days after saying white supremacist gang would 'make it look like an accident'

Jason Cornett is shown in this screenshot from a bodycam video as he is arrested in March. He was found dead Friday in Midwest City.

MIDWEST CITY - After his release from jail, murder suspect Jason Dean Cornett had worried that he would be killed soon, his defense attorney said.

"He said ... they'd make it look like an accident," Michael Johnson told The Oklahoman Tuesday.

Cornett, 45, was found dead Friday afternoon in Midwest City, three days after meeting with his Oklahoma City attorney. A police report describes the incident as "adult male overdosed."

In March, Cornett became the only one charged with first-degree murder so far out of a hush-hush investigation of a white supremacist prison gang and a string of disappearances.

He was charged even though no body had been found. Prosecutors dropped the case Dec. 7 pending further investigation. He was released the same day from the Pottawatomie County jail.

Cornett was accused in the murder case of fatally shooting an acquaintance, David Orr, in 2021 at a house in McLoud.

Prosecutors alleged Cornett burned the body in a steel box outside and then scattered the remains at a semi-rural site in Logan County.

The investigation of the prison gang has looked at 12 disappearances in all, according to law enforcement records obtained by The Oklahoman. Orr is eighth on a timeline that dates back to 2019. He was 41.

At the center of the investigation is Mikell Patrick "Bulldog" Smith, a three-time convicted murderer once described as the most dangerous inmate at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary.

His wife was listed for two years as an owner of the semirural property in Logan County where burnt human bone fragments have been found.

Smith has been described as a shot-caller for the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a gang known to have been involved in smuggling drugs from Mexico into Oklahoma.

He also is Cornett's uncle. A witness said Orr "owed 'Bulldog' money and Jason was instructed to take care of the debt," according to a court affidavit.

On Cornett's criminal record is a 2005 conviction for possession of methamphetamine.

Oklahoma's chief medical examiner, Dr. Eric Pfeifer, confirmed on Friday that Cornett's body was being taken to his office. Asked about the death being a drug overdose, he responded by text, "Perhaps. Won't speculate until we have lab results."

