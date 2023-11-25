Suspect dies following Citrus County deputy-involved shooting: CCSO

Related video: The suspect was hospitalized Friday night, before passing away Saturday.

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The driver who led Citrus County deputies on a chase Friday night has died.

33-year-old Skyler Wentworth, of Titusville, fled from deputies in a Mitsubishi SUV after they attempted a traffic stop in Hernando County after they believed he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies said Wentworth threw a black bag from his car while fleeing. It was later discovered the bag had pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl.

Initially, the pursuit was canceled due to safety concerns, but when deputies saw a woman passenger and a child in the back seat appear to be in distress and trying to get out of the car, the pursuit began again.

Wentworth allowed the passenger and child to get out on the side of the road.

The pursuit ended nearly 10 miles into Marion County, where the suspect got out of the car with a rifle in his hand.

“Wentworth is no stranger to our deputies; he is registered as a career criminal and has an extensive drug-related criminal history in our county,” Colonel Elena Vitt said. “None of our deputies ever WANT to use lethal force, but they are prepared to if it means saving countless others.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone who is struggling with substance abuse and needs resources, contact the Behavioral Health Unit at 352-249-2790.

