Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting on Lansing's north side

LANSING — A domestic violence suspect died after a late Friday officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, on the city’s north side, Lansing police said.

Following policy, the Lansing Police Department has turned its investigation over to the Michigan State Police, police said over Twitter and Facebook.

There has been an officer involved shooting in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Lansing. This is currently an active scene, please avoid the area. More information will follow. pic.twitter.com/HNSxo3Rstn — Lansing Police (@LansingPolice) December 2, 2023

Officers were dispatched to a Massachusetts Avenue address, south of Lake Lansing Road and near Bancroft Park, at 11:19 p.m. for a report of domestic violence.

“The caller reported the suspect was armed and someone was shot,” police said. “When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered an armed suspect. At that point, an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Police said they rendered first aid and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries, and a handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

No other information was available.

