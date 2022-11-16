Suspect dies after police return gunfire in Cleveland County

Nov. 16—OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect died Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with Oklahoma City police officers who tried to arrest him on a felony warrant on the city's southeast side.

Three officers traded shots with the man after they entered a travel trailer in the 14000 block of Iron Road in Cleveland County about 11 a.m. to arrest him on an out-of-state burglary warrant, police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

One officer was hit by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries "from the bullet, or fragment or shrapnel," she said.

The police department did not identify the officers or the suspect.

Littlejohn said the department will do so Wednesday and will release the name of the suspect once next of kin is notified.

The captain confirmed the suspect died around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday after tactical teams and negotiators were sent to the scene.

The department will investigate the shooting, Littlejohn said.

Officers were on scene Tuesday afternoon interviewing people, she added.

Littlejohn didn't know Tuesday afternoon if officers would arrest anyone in connection with the suspect hiding inside the trailer.

The Transcript has requested body camera footage of the shooting.