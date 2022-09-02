UPDATE: Suspect dies after reportedly exchanging gunfire with police officers in Rockwall overnight

Sep. 2—The Rockwall Police Department has released the following statement concerning an overnight incident in which a suspect was fatally wounded after exchanging gunfire with officers:

"On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 6:50pm, the Rockwall Police Department conducted a welfare check at the request of the Fort Worth Police Department at a location in the City of Rockwall. A short time later, officers received notification from Fort Worth PD that the subject tied to the welfare check was possibly involved in a kidnapping.

At approximately 7:30pm, the Dallas Police Department notified this Department of a stabbing that occurred in their city and indicated that an adult female and two children were possibly taken from the scene. The suspect was identified as the same individual who was the potential suspect in the alleged kidnapping from the City of Fort Worth.

Rockwall Police Officers located and attempted to contact the suspect outside of a residence at approximately 8:20pm and during the contact, the suspect exchanged gunfire with the officers. The suspect was stuck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. There were no officers injured in the encounter.

The children who were reportedly taken from the scene in Dallas were found safe at a residence in a neighboring jurisdiction. The deceased suspect's identity is being withheld until proper family notifications have been made. The Officer Involved Shooting is currently under investigation by the Texas Rangers, a Division of The Department of Public Safety.