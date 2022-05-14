Suspect dies in tense Bronx shootout with NYPD officers

Police fatally shot a suspect during a tense exchange of gunfire in the Bronx Friday, police sources said.

The confrontation unfolded near the intersection of Seneca Ave. and Hunts Point Ave. in Hunts Point when two officers from a specialized police unit got into a shootout with the man about 7 p.m., sources said.

The gunfire erupted after an argument between two men, sources said.

One of the men involved drove off in a black SUV but returned a short time later.

“He pulled up in that black truck over there on the corner,” said witness Vincent Britt. “The cops got out of a plain car and they were yelling, ‘Police! Police!’”

Britt, 58, heard about eight shots echo through the street.

“When they stopped he was down on the ground, face down,” Britt said of the suspect. “He wasn’t moving.”

Officers gave the man CPR before medics rushed him to Lincoln Hospital where he died, sources said.

The officers involved were not hit by gunfire and were taken to an area hospital to be treated for ringing in the ears.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, sources said.

Friday’s shooting comes after an incident Tuesday night in which police also exchanged gunfire with a suspect in the Bronx.

Rameek Smith, 25, died following the gunfire exchange with two officers near the intersection of Third Ave. and Claremont Parkway in Claremont.

Smith was struck in the head, and later died at St. Barnabas Hospital. He was armed with a 9 mm. Glock handgun reported stolen in Virginia, said police.

Officer Dennis Vargas, 32, an eight-year NYPD veteran, was hit in the left arm during the gunfight. Vargas was working with the NYPD’s new Neighborhood Safety Unit, which is targeting illegal guns on city streets.

Police reported this week that every day in 2022, cops have taken 20 guns off the street, and arrested 13 people on gun charges. That amounts to about 2,600 firearms taken off the street, and — as of May 8 — some 1,693 arrests on gun possession charges.