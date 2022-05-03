UPDATE: Suspect dies after Tulare County deputies open gunfire on armed man

Tulare County deputies investigate a family disturbance on Sunday, May 1, 2022.

The 41-year-old man accused of attacking a relative with a knife has died after Tulare County sheriff's deputies stepped in to help.

Additional details surrounding the deadly incident were released by the Sheriff's Department late Monday. Here's what we know, so far.

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to 7000 block of Road 232 in Ducor for a family dispute. The rural location, on the All American Highway, is between Porterville and Terra Bella.

When deputies arrived, they learned that Lorenzo Molina was armed with a knife and was fighting his 81-year-old uncle. The victim suffered cuts to his face and managed to fight off his nephew with a chair, deputies said.

Molina is from the Los Angeles area, according to deputies.

"Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the knife several times and tried to de-escalate the situation," sheriff's spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie said. "But the suspect refused to comply and continued charging toward the deputies with the knife."

Deputies said they also used a Taser to stop the man, but that was ineffective.

Molina continued to move toward deputies, "forcing them to shoot," Ritchie said. First aid was given to the suspect until paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

The victim was also taken to a nearby hospital and treated for multiple injuries and released the same day, Ritchie said.

Officers with the Porterville Police Department were called to the scene and will investigate the shooting portion of the case.

"As standard protocol, the two officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave," Ritchie said.

Police intervention in disputes between family members are notorious for being a routine call that is particularly dangerous, experts say.

FBI data found that 503 officers nationwide were killed between 2011 and 2020. During that period, 43 officers were feloniously killed while responding to domestic disturbance or domestic violence calls.

Story continues

Law enforcement and policymakers have been aware of the dangers of domestic dispute calls since the 1980s.

A U.S. Department of Justice National Institute of Justice report cited findings from a 1986 report: "(M)ore police officers die answering family disturbance calls (22% of all police fatalities) than die answering any other single type of call."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 733-6218.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Suspect allegedly attacked uncle, 81, with knife in domestic dispute