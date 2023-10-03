Suspect displays handgun, refuses to surrender at apartments by Johnson County high school

An aggravated battery suspect is in a standoff with police and refusing to surrender after he allegedly displayed a handgun inside an apartment near Shawnee Mission North High School in Overland Park, a police spokesman said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area surrounding the Brownstone at Overland Park apartments in the 6100 block of Marty Lane.

The high school, located at 7401 Johnson Drive, is not affected by the standoff and the students are in school, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department. The school is not on lock down.

Officers responded about 2:10 a.m. to investigate a reported aggravated battery involving roommates at the apartment. The female victim had escaped and called 911.

As officers arrived, the male suspect allegedly displayed a handgun from inside an unit in one of the apartment buildings, Lacy said. Officers retreated and a tactical team, along with a negotiator, member of Johnson County Mental Health and a crisis intervention team.

Police are trying to negotiate the man’s surrender. As a precaution, police evacuated the apartments in the same building where the man has holed up.

The man has repeatedly said he is coming out, but then doesn’t surrender, Lacy said. He has displayed a gun outside the apartment’s window.

Police have used tear gas in an effort to get him to come out of the apartment, but so far the man has not surrendered, Lacy said.