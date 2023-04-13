Suspect ditches gun after Tri-Cities parking lot dispute. K9 has no trouble finding it

A Benton City man was arrested after allegedly pointing a weapon at a woman in a Kennewick parking lot early Tuesday.

David Irving Gillman Jr., 38, was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and illegal gun possession.

On Wednesday, Benton County Superior Court Judge Norma Rodriguez ordered him held in lieu of posting $30,000 bail during a brief first appearance.

A 45-year-old woman called 911 Tuesday claiming Gillman pointed a gun at her about 6:40 a.m. when they had a disagreement in a parking lot near 27th Avenue and Olympia Street, said police.

Kennewick officers arrested Gillman but weren’t able to find a gun. The woman told officers she saw him trying to hide the weapon near Highway 397 and Interstate 82, south of Kennewick.

A police dog made short work of the search.

K9 Ivan found it “within minutes,” the police posted on Facebook.

Kennewick Police K9 Ivan is credited with finding a pistol after a suspect brandished it at a woman in a parking lot.

“This is one of the many examples of the effectiveness of our invaluable K-9 partners. Job well done Ivan!” it posted.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency number, 509-628-0333, or submit anonymous tips online at kpdtips.com.