Suspect ditches stolen vehicle in Great Miami River in Butler County, runs away

Jun. 15—A suspected vehicle thief is still on the loose after fleeing from deputies Tuesday morning and ditching the SUV in the river, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Greg Turner responded to a stolen vehicle complaint at 7:15 a.m. on Eaton Road. About two hours later, Turner saw a man driving the stolen vehicle in New Miami. Turner attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled to a nearby gravel pit.

The suspect drove the vehicle through heavy brush. Multiple deputies, a K-9 unit and New Miami police responded to assist. The vehicle was found in the Great Miami River, but the suspect ran away.

Members of the Butler County Emergency Response Services Team (ERS) responded to assist in recovering the vehicle from the river. The incident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.