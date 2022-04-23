Suspect in domestic disturbance shot by police in Pullman, officials say

Chicago police shot a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Far South Side’s Pullman neighborhood Friday evening, officials said.

Around 5:40 p.m., police and paramedics responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 11200 block of South Langley Avenue “that resulted in one individual being shot by police,” said Tom Ahern, Chicago Police spokesperson.

The man shot was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, said Chief Walter Schroeder, spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered, Ahern said, adding no police officers were injured.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had members on scene, said COPA spokesperson Ephraim Eaddy.

Check back for details.

scasanova@chicagotribune.com