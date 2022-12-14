You suspect domestic violence. Should you call the police?

It's late in the evening and you hear what you think is a domestic violence altercation at your neighbor's house. Do you call police? Do you just let it work itself out?

According to The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner violence or stalking. The likelihood of encountering, or experiencing, domestic violence at some point in our lives is nearly certain.

The Augusta Chronicle reached out to local law enforcement and domestic violence shelters to find out what the best course of action is when you suspect domestic violence.

Reporting can prevent escalation

Columbia County sheriff's Maj. Steve Morris said reporting domestic violence is one of the most effective ways to prevent harm to victims.

"When a witness reports what they heard or saw, that’s one piece of many that may be collected," Morris said. "What they may not know is that other evidence may also exist, such as a police report documenting earlier instances of domestic violence or other neighbors’ complaints."

The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation increases the risk of homicide by 500%, according to the NCADV. It's not always known what weapons are in the home or how much the situation may escalate.

Hannah Meagher, SafeHomes of Augusta outreach coordinator, said it can be dangerous to get involved yourself, and it is safest to contact law enforcement if you suspect a domestic violence situation.

"Always call the police," Meagher said. "If you're a bystander, and you're hearing it, don't get involved [yourself] because you have no idea how dangerous the abuser could really be."

Meagher emphasized the importance of creating a paper trail.

"There's always that chance that the police may not be able to do anything, but if they're continually called out to the same residence for the same noise disturbance or things like that, I think the best thing to do is call the police because it leaves a paper trail," she said. "Even if you're not sure, it's better safe than sorry."

Increase in domestic violence after the holidays

Meagher said incidents of domestic violence increase after the holidays because of emotional and financial stress.

"We see the increase after the holidays are over," she said. "We believe this to be because those who need to escape feel they want to keep the family together during the holiday season. Almost all [domestic violence] centers will agree with this and even present the same findings."

According to the National Resource Center on Domestic Violence, in 2019 there were 11,310 domestic violence incidents during an average 13-day period. From Jan. 2 to Jan. 15, there were 12,911 incidents – over a 14% increase.

Meagher said financial strain and increased alcohol consumption during the holidays are often factors leading to the increase.

"Even though alcohol does not cause [domestic violence], it can greatly impact the occurrence of it happening," Meagher said.

How to contact a local domestic violence center

SafeHomes of Augusta is the only resource in the Augusta area for victims of domestic violence. SafeHomes of Augusta has a 24/7 hotline and can be reached at 706-736-2499.

