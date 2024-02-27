Suspect in double-fatal Largo crash arrested for making online threat, police say

A Clearwater man facing vehicular homicide charges in connection to a crash that killed two people in Largo last month has been arrested again, this time for threatening someone through a hotel reservation app, records show.

Clearwater police on Monday arrested Ilia Andoni, 33, on a charge of making an electronic threat.

According to an arrest affidavit, Andoni was communicating with someone on Feb. 18 through a “hotel-based electronic app” about his upcoming reservation when he typed, “Everyone pay one day, stay safe before I kill you.”

The victim, whose name is redacted from a report released Tuesday by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, felt in fear for her life and removed her screen name from the online conversation, the report states. Andoni sent the messages from his cellphone, which he’d used to book the hotel room, according to the report.

Andoni was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday and was being Tuesday held without bond, records show.

Largo police arrested Andoni on Feb. 5 on two counts of vehicular homicide in connection to a Jan. 28 crash that killed Paulino Trejo-Mendoza, 26, and Ariadna Sanchez-Monroy, 22.

Andoni was driving a 2016 Mercedes east on East Bay Drive at 92 mph — more than twice the posted 45-mph speed limit — about 5:15 a.m. when he ran a red light at Starkey Road and crashed into the Honda Civic that Trejo-Mendoza was driving south on Starkey, according to information previously released by police. The traffic light had been red for about 14 seconds before Andoni drove through it, according to an arrest report.

Trejo-Mendoza and Sanchez-Monroy died at the scene of the crash. Andoni was taken to a local hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening. He was released from the Pinellas jail on Feb. 8 after posting $100,000 bail. Court records show a judge ordered Andoni to be fitted with a GPS ankle monitor after he was released.