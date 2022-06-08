Suspect in double homicide in Prairie Township fatally shot by Franklin County SWAT deputies

Crime scene tape surrounds a Sunoco station at 2280 Steltzer Road at Agler Road in Mifflin Township Tuesday night after Franklin County Sheriff's SWAT deputies fatally shot an armed suspect under surveillance for a double homicide May 31 in Prairie Township resulting from a drive-by shooting and crash.

Franklin County Sheriff's SWAT deputies performing surveillance on a double-homicide suspect fatally shot the man Tuesday night at a gas station in Mifflin Township.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that the SWAT deputies were performing surveillance on the unidentified man, who was a suspect in the May 31 drive-by shooting death of another driver who then crashed into a bridge abutment, killing his female passenger.

Victims in Prairie Township shooting and crash identified

Deputies aired a distress signal while performing the surveillance and fired shots at the armed suspect at a Sunoco gas station at 2280 Stelzer Road at Agler Road in Mifflin Township, the sheriff's release said.

Medics pronounced the suspect dead at 7:14 p.m. A gun was recovered from the suspect, according to the release.

No deputies were injured in the incident, the release said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be handling the investigation into the shooting.

All or part of the incident is believed to have been caught on the gas station's surveillance video. It was not immediately clear if the sheriff's deputies involved were wearing the new body camera equipment the county has purchased, but the cameras are being phased in first with patrol deputies.

Public gets first look at Franklin County Sheriff's body cameras

Brian Steel, executive vice president of Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge #9, said the suspect was armed and wearing a ski mask, and deputies believed he intended to rob the gas station before he was confronted.

"We don't know any details, if the suspect pointed the gun or fired," Steel said, "but we do know there was a gun in his hand."

A large group of people, many of whom were relatives of the suspect, came to the scene and were visibly upset. Several were demanding information from law enforcement about what had happened and were upset about the media presence.

Steel expressed condolences to the family of the suspect, but emphasized he was armed and dangerous and was a suspect in a double homicide.

Story continues

"I'm sure he (the suspect) has a family, and I pray for that family," Steel said. "Our deputies are going home, and that's number one for us."

Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said the suspect had an active warrant for a sexual offender registration violation, but charges had not been formally filed against him in court in connection with the double homicide.

The slain man was a suspect in the May 31 death of 35-year-old Demarco Dubose, who was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria eastbound on West Broad Street in Prairie Township when he was fatally shot around 11 p.m. by a man driving a red or maroon-colored Mercury that passed Dubose's car, witnesses told deputies.

The car crashed into a bridge abutment under the Interstate 270 overpass on West Broad Street. Roline Williams, 40, a passenger in the car, was critically injured in the crash and rushed to OhioHealth Doctors Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.

Minerd said previously that Dubose and Williams were dating and the shooting and crash occurred not far from Williams' home on the Far West Side.

Dubose worked in roofing and home improvement and would travel frequently for his work. When he was in Columbus, he would often stay with Williams, Minerd said.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at @Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Suspect in double homicide killed by Franklin County SWAT deputies