Suspect in double murder on Concord, N.H. hiking trail arrested

The man suspected in the double murder of a couple on a Concord, New Hampshire hiking trail has been arrested, according to the N.H. Attorney General’s office.

Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Vermont authorities after being named as a suspect last week.

Clegg is accused of fatally shooting 67-year-old Stephen and 66-year-old Djeswende Reid. The couple were found fatally shot in the area of the Broken Ground Trails in Concord on April 21, 2022, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

The bodies of Stephen and Djeswende were riddled with multiple gunshot wounds, according to investigators.

Clegg also had an arrest warrant that stems from Cache County, Utah, for the alleged felony possession of stolen property.

Concord detectives told a Vermont court Clegg is a suspect in their double murder case writing to the judge, “Clegg is considered highly dangerous, and is a transient male with no ties to the community.” And continues by saying that “On October 11, 2022, Concord PD received information that Clegg purchased a one—way plane ticket from JFK Airport at 0030 on 10/14/22 heading to Berlin”.

Boston 25 has also learned Clegg went to Portugal for several months while his Utah case was pending.

People back in the Reid’s neighborhood were hopeful for an arres last week.

“I hope he’s the guy because I would like to see him put behind bars,” said Tracy Bureau.

“It’s good to know they are on, that they are doing something about it,” said Seth Newton.

“I hope for their family they find out and there is some justice,” said Kevin Doran.

Mr. Clegg’s arraignment on the fugitive from justice charge in Vermont is expected to take place Thursday, October 20th at the Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, VT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

