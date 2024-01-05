Suspect in double murder near Atlanta apartments arrested at LA airport

Months after two men were murdered near an Atlanta apartment complex, the suspect is in the Fulton County Jail.

In July 2023, Atlanta officers were called to Peyton Place where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They both died from their injuries.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators told Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes that the two victims were having an argument with at least one other person when gunfire rang out.

Four months later, in November, officers arrested Marcasio Darville, 21, at the Los Angeles International Airport.

He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Dec. 29, Darville was extradited to Atlanta and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Police have not released the identity of the two people who were killed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: