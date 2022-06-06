Suspect in double shooting arrested

Arrest made.

A man accused of shooting two people in a car at a busy Shelby intersection has been apprehended.

Cameron Vestavion Rando Lee was arrested Saturday.

The 34-year-old Lawndale man is accused of firing into a vehicle at the intersection of West Dixon Boulevard and Polkville Road, a four-lane stretch of highway in front of Ingles.

Witnesses told Shelby Police that a man got out of a car and fired into the other vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

Inside the vehicle was a man, woman and 4-year-old child.

More: Two shot at busy Shelby intersection

The 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries from a shot to the abdomen. The 25-year-old woman’s forehead was grazed by a bullet, and the child was uninjured.

The man and woman, both from Cleveland County, were taken to Atrium Health Cleveland. She was later released, and he remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to Shelby Police.

Investigators spent much of Memorial Day processing the scene and continue to piece together what led up to the violent act, but a motive has not been released.

Warrants were issued for Lee who was arrested five days later. He is being held without bond on charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, two counts of discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female, communicating threats, possession of a firearm by a felon and several driving infractions.

Lee has a previous conviction of second-degree murder for which he served 16 years in prison. He was released in June 2019.

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at 704-669-3334 and dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Suspect in Shelby double shooting arrested