Suspect in double shooting at UCCS in custody

A person who is believed to be responsible for the fatal shooting of two people inside a dorm room on the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs campus is under arrest. Police in Colorado Springs announced the arrest of a suspect early Monday afternoon.

/ Credit: CBS

Authorities didn't provide the identity of the suspect but said the suspect and the victims knew each other. The Colorado Springs Police Department said it was "not a random attack against the school or other students at the university."



A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot wounds early Friday morning in Crestone House in the Alpine Village area. They were identified over the weekend as Samuel Knopp, a registered UCCS student from Parker, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who was from Pueblo.

The university scheduled what it is calling a healing march on Monday afternoon. It was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. at the Roaring Fork dining hall and anyone interested in participating from the Colorado Springs area is invited to attend to remember the victims. UCCS Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet, student body president Axel Brown and UCCS Chief of Police Dewayne McCarver were among those who are set to give remarks.



The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).

