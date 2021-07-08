Suspect in doughnut theft and assault charged

Jul. 8—MANKATO — A man who assaulted a gas station employee stopped him from stealing a box of doughnuts last month has now been identified and charged.

Kanton Patrick Rawls, 18, of Mankato, was charged with felony robbery, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor assault Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court. A robbery charge may be levied when a thief uses force against another person.

Rawls reportedly stole a $3 box of doughnuts from the Kwik Trip at Stoltzman Road and Riverfront Drive the early morning of June 3. An employee pursued him outside and took the doughnuts.

The employee said Rawls and two people who were with him then hit him, pushed him to the ground and continued to assault him. The employee's account was confirmed by surveillance video, the charges say.

The two alleged accomplices have not been charged.

The employee had injuries that included an abrasion on his head.