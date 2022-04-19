Suspect in downtown break-ins was charged, released twice in three months

Apr. 19—Edgar Guzman, who has been arrested three times since December on counts of burglarizing downtown businesses, told police he had been homeless and living under a bridge at DeVargas Park, court documents say.

He said he would walk around the Plaza selling stolen items to tourists for $20 to $100, the documents say.

While he was in custody on suspicion of an April 10 incident at the Double Take consignment shop on Guadalupe Street, Santa Fe police investigators wrote in a criminal complaint filed Monday, he admitted to breaking into Manitou Galleries, a contemporary art and jewelry business, in February and March.

Why?

"Because it was easy."

Guzman, 25, is now held in the Santa Fe County jail and is charged in connection with at least seven burglaries, and police are investigating to see if he might be tied to other incidents plaguing downtown business owners in recent months.

Business owners in downtown areas struck by burglars and vandals have complained about the series of break-ins, with some thefts involving over $200,000 worth of goods. While some were relieved to hear a suspect had been arrested last week — when authorities say Guzman was caught trying to break into Double Take — and additional charges had been filed, they are outraged by the judicial system's pattern of apprehending and then releasing him, freeing him to commit more crimes.

One expert on New Mexico law said the catch-and-release trend involving repeat offenders like Guzman likely is the result of an overhaul of the state's cash bail system, which voters approved in 2016. The change means many indigent "low-level" defendants — those largely accused of property crimes — can no longer be held in jail simply because they can't make bail for their release.

Guzman was supposed to have his first appearance in court on the latest charges Monday, but that hearing was canceled after the case was moved from Santa Fe County Magistrate Court to the First Judicial District Court.

Cyndi Hall, associate director of Manitou Galleries, said it was "upsetting" to see a suspect arrested for burglary on multiple occasions, just to be released before trial. She estimated the value of the items stolen from her business at close to $250,000.

"We hold our already burdened and short-staffed SFPD to such high standards," she wrote in a text message Monday. "Meanwhile they are arresting [a suspect] over and over and [they are] back out on the streets with no deterrent."

"It's not right," she added.

Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Ortiz said he wasn't sure why Guzman was released but he does understand the business owners' consternation.

"We do understand the frustration that businesses go through," Ortiz said. "Especially when they get victimized by someone like Mr. Guzman over and over again and have to see him in the paper or out in the streets again."

"I believe there is some frustration on everyone's part," Ortiz added.

The District Attorney's Office did not respond to an email or phone call seeking comment on Guzman.

University of New Mexico associate law professor Joshua Kastenberg cited the 2016 change in the bail system as the mostly likely reason why Guzman repeatedly has been arrested, released and accused of reoffending.

"There is a general reluctance to put someone behind bars who is mainly engaged in property crimes," he said.

Unless a person is suspected of violence during a break-in — merely holding an object that could be considered dangerous doesn't count — a property crime typically doesn't clear the hurdle for pretrial detention, he added.

Prosecutors must provide sufficient evidence showing a suspect is a danger to the community before a judge can order the defendant held prior to trial.

Kastenberg said ending the cash bail process was good for the state because it was being abused by predatory lenders but it also opened the door to increasing repeat offenses.

New Mexico has one of the nation's highest rates of property crime, trailing only Louisiana in 2020, according to data from the FBI. The data shows New Mexico saw about 2,842 crimes per 100,000 people that year, or a total of 59,859.

Kastenberg said he recently had a conversation with the owner of a dry cleaning business he frequents who had been held up at gunpoint by a repeat offender. The owner wondered, like the downtown businesses involved in Guzman's cases, why the suspect was not in custody.

"A simple arrest for committing a property crime is not enough of a deterrent to prevent them from going out and committing another property crime," he said.

During a statewide discussion on crime rates, prosecutors and police argued New Mexico's bail reform laws needed to be further altered to allow for pretrial detention rules that were less stringent for prosecutors, specifically when it comes to violent criminals. The governor and Democratic lawmakers in the House pushed for passage of legislation that would have put the onus on defendants, requiring them to prove they would not pose a danger if they were freed. Republican lawmakers supported the move, and people who have lost loved ones to violent crime gave emotional testimony in favor of it.

Still, the legislation stalled in House and Senate committees.

Kastenberg said the discussion was squashed after concerns were raised about overturning a voter initiative with a legislative act.

If the issue was put on a statewide ballot again, he said, he doesn't think New Mexico voters would return the cash bail system but probably would explore tougher pretrial detention laws for suspects like Guzman — those with lengthy rap sheets who continue to commit crimes after their release.