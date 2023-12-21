Suspect in dozens of burglaries arrested
A smash-and-grab at a south county jewelry store leads to an arrest. The police say this man is responsible for more than a dozen other burglaries.
Vestwell, which provides the infrastructure for employers to power workplace savings programs, has raised $125 million in what the company describes as a “preempted” round of funding. Lightspeed Venture Partners led the round, which included participation from existing backers Fin Capital, Primary Venture Partners and FinTech Collective, as well as new investors Blue Owl and HarbourVest. As part of the round, Lightspeed’s lead fintech partner, Justin Overdorff, has joined Vestwell’s board of directors.
Chance Comanche was arrested last week for the alleged killing of Marayna Rodgers in Las Vegas earlier this month.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
'I can actually find everything I need at a glance,' shared one fan.
Experts agree: your kid shouldn't sit in Santa Claus' lap if they don't want to. It can open up an important conversation about boundaries and consent.
Major League Soccer dropped its full 2024 schedule on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
A full 68% of Americans say Kate Cox should have been allowed to have an abortion in her state.
Amazon has been leading the space for more than a decade with in-house systems, while companies like Locus, 6 River Systems and Fetch (now owned by and branded Zebra) have struck partnerships with top retailers. Headquartered roughly 20 miles north of Atlanta, in suburban Roswell, Georgia, GreyOrange was founded in 2011 -- the year before Amazon’s Kiva deal shook the industry. The firm has landed a number of high-profile customers in the intervening decade-plus, including Walmart Canada, Nike and Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M.
Industrial painting is well primed for automation. As evidenced from videos released by PaintJet, those sorts of older technologies remain intact here -- albeit with an automated twist. Today, the firm is announcing a $10 million Series A, led by Outsiders Fund and featuring Pathbreaker Ventures, MetaProp, Builders VC, 53 Stations and VSC Ventures.
Claim, a platform that is both a rewards app and a social network, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital. The startup is on a mission to make shopping fun, rewarding and social. With Claim, users and their friends can earn cash back, exchange rewards and even redeem them together.
Rite Aid has been banned from using facial recognition software for five years, after the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found that the U.S. drugstore giant's "reckless use of facial surveillance systems" left customers humiliated and put their "sensitive information at risk." The FTC's Order, which is subject to approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court after Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October, also instructs Rite Aid to delete any images it collected as part of its facial recognition system rollout, as well as any products that were built from those images. A Reuters report from 2020 detailed how the drugstore chain had secretly introduced facial recognition systems across some 200 U.S. stores over an eight-year period starting in 2012, with "largely lower-income, non-white neighborhoods" serving as the technology testbed.
With the global re-commerce market expected to continue its growth spurt, marketplaces like Saudi Arabia’s Soum are looking to capture users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The round was led by Saudi's Jahez Group with participation from New York-based Isometry Capital alongside existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, AlRajhi Partners and Outliers Venture Capital.
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
The Friars opened up an 11-point halftime lead, then extended it in the second.
Children under 6 are especially vulnerable to the effects of lead exposure, which is easily absorbed into their system, the CDC says.
They're moisture-wicking and make perfect stocking stuffers. Prime members get 'em in time for Christmas!
On top of fighting (and losing to) Epic Games over Play Store antitrust concerns, Google has been fighting a similar lawsuit filed by 36 states and the District of Columbia in 2021.
2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.