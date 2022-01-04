Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested in Gustine on suspicion of DUI, carjacking

A man arrested Monday by Gustine police for allegedly driving under the influence and carjacking.

At 2:38 p.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Jensen Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle, according to a Gustine Police Chief Ruben Chavez.

When the officers arrived on scene, they located two men standing outside a black 2000 Toyota Camry.

Police said the officers learned one of those men was detaining the other for alleged reckless driving and possible DUI. The suspect was later identified as Edgar Figueroa, 25, of Los Banos.

According to Lt. Samuel Joseph, the man who detained Figueroa was driving in the Newman area toward Gustine, when he allegedly observed the suspect drive past him recklessly.

The man followed the suspect vehicle to the 600 block of Jensen Road, where officers responded. During an investigation, the officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Milpitas and was connected to a recent carjacking there.

Officers detained Figueroa, who reportedly provided them with several false names before documents inside the vehicle confirmed his identity, police said.

Authorities confirmed Figueroa as a suspect in the carjacking and notified the Milpitas police. A field sobriety test was performed on Figuroa, who was shown to be driving under the influence, according to a Gustine Police Department news release.

Figueroa was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon, receiving or possession stolen property, misdemeanor DUI alcohol, false identification to a peace officer, obstruction and an infraction, according to jail records.

He remains in custody in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Police said Figueroa will be transferred to Milpitas Police Department custody.