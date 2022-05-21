Suspect drowned in pond during pursuit with officers in Bradenton, officials said

A man drowned in a pond while being pursued by Bradenton Police officers on Saturday morning.

Officers with BPD responded to calls about multiple burglaries at the Carlton Arms of Bradenton apartment complex at 4:05 a.m., officials said in a press release.

Investigating officers found two men who matched the description of the suspects "hiding" on the porch of an apartment and tried to detain them, officials said.

Other news: Palmetto Police seek to identify shooter at high school football game

More crime news: Suspects in condo jewelry thefts apprehended by Manatee County Sheriff's deputies

One of the men was taken into custody while the other ran from officers, jumped a fence, and ran into a pond within the apartment complex, officials said.

Chief of Police Melanie Bevan said the man refused to return to the officers, and he shortly went under and did not resurface.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded and later found the man along with a backpack.

The District 12 Medical Examiner's Office is determining the cause of death.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Carl Jones at 941-932-9334 or Manatee Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477. Information can also be emailed to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton pursuit suspect drowned in pond during chase, officials say