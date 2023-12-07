Suspect in drug-fueled wreck back in county jail

Dec. 7—A Kalispell man facing a felony negligent vehicular assault charge is back behind bars after skipping out on a September status hearing in Flathead County District Court.

Jason Robert Skalsky, 51, who is accused of leaving his passenger with two broken vertebrae after a drug-fueled vehicle wreck in February, was booked into the county jail Dec. 6. His bail is set at $25,000.

Skalsky was behind the wheel of a vehicle that drove through the intersection of Woodland Avenue and Willow Glen Drive in Kalispell and into a retaining wall on Feb. 25, according to court documents. When Montana Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the site of the wreck about 1:13 p.m., they found Skalsky's passenger receiving medical treatment and Skalsky displaying signs of impairment, court documents said.

Skalsky could not explain to investigators how the crash occurred, court documents alleged.

When Skalsky allegedly refused a blood draw, troopers secured a warrant for the procedure. The Montana State Crime Lab later found methamphetamine, amphetamine and fentanyl in Skalsky's blood, court documents said.

Skalsky pleaded not guilty to felony negligent vehicular assault at his May 4 arraignment before Judge Amy Eddy. As the case headed to trial in late summer, Skalsky was expected at a Sept. 7 status hearing, but failed to appear, according to court records. Eddy subsequently issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

His next scheduled court appearance is a Jan. 11 status hearing.

If convicted, Skalsky faces up to 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

