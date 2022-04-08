Suspect in drug trafficking ring arrested again after crash in Poland

Apr. 8—POLAND — A Bryant Pond man was arrested on drug and weapons charges at a crash scene on Bakerstown Road less than a month after he had been charged in connection with a drug ring in Oxford.

Joshua Walter Appleby, 37, was arrested by Androscoggin County Sheriff's deputies after police said they saw him trying to hide items in the grass Saturday night after crashing at Bakerstown Road and Maine Street.

They also said the car he was driving had false registration plates.

Appleby had been out on bail after he was arrested in mid-March on drug charges connected to what police described as a drug trafficking and manufacturing operation based at a home on Longview Drive in Oxford. Police seized fentanyl and cocaine during that bust, investigators said.

That drug ring, police said at the time, was connected to a dramatic chase March 4 through Oxford that left a woman in critical condition.

Appleby was ultimately released from jail after that arrest and arrested Saturday following the two-vehicle crash

He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin, seven counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, theft, use of drug paraphernalia, attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

Appleby was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.