Suspect in drunken crash that injured deputy arraigned in district court

Feb. 24—A motorist accused of drunkenly colliding with a parked sheriff's deputy's vehicle in December pleaded not guilty to negligent vehicular assault on Thursday.

Auburn Bee Flores, 22, was arraigned before Judge Heidi Ulbricht in Flathead County District Court on the felony charge. At the request of defense attorney Ryan Hennan, Ulbricht also lowered Flores' bail from $100,000 to $50,000 before handing her back into the care of the detention center officers.

Prosecutors alleged that Flores was behind the wheel of a Volvo that slammed into a Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicle on Montana 82 about 11:44 p.m., Dec. 12. The deputy, who was conducting a traffic stop at the time, suffered injuries in the collision, court documents said.

When a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrived to investigate, they found Flores receiving treatment from local medical responders. Flores allegedly admitted to drinking that night. The trooper also reported detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, court documents said.

During an interview at Logan Health Medical Center, Flores allegedly displayed bloodshot and watery eyes as well as slurred speech. She later admitted to drinking six alcoholic drinks before the crash and apologized, court documents said.

Investigators also determined Flores lacked a valid driver's license and insurance, according to court documents.

A preliminary test put her blood alcohol concentration at .299, court documents said. Flores allegedly agreed to a blood draw, the results of which were sent to the state crime lab.

If convicted, Flores faces up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $10,000.

