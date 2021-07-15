Suspect dumps soda on elderly man and hospitalizes him after beating on NYC bus: Video

The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect seen on surveillance video dumping a bottle of soda on an elderly man before beating him and sending him to a hospital.

Footage showed the 83-year-old man speaking with the unidentified perpetrator as he attempted to exit a Bronx city bus on May 31. Moments later, the suspect, who did not move out of the elderly man's way, is seen pouring bright green soda on the victim's head before striking him at least once in the face.

WANTED for ASSAULT: On 5/31/21 @ 5:30 PM, vicinity of Barnes Ave & East Gun Hill Rd @nypd47pct the unidentified individual assaulted an 83-year-old male victim that was attempting to exit MTA Bus 8621. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/tBNF1mN1Ey — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 15, 2021

Law enforcement later said the victim was struck multiple times and hospitalized for over a week with several face fractures, a spokesperson for the NYPD told the Washington Examiner in an email.

The suspect has been described as a black male, who is roughly 5-feet 11-inches tall, between ages 30 and 40.

Also this week, the NYPD has enlisted the help of the public to identify three other individuals, one of whom was seen on video launching a cinder block at an unsuspecting male on a sidewalk last Wednesday. The trio of suspects was seen pummeling the first victim and another man before they fled the scene with $450 in cash.

Three men are wanted for using a cinderblock in an attempt to rob two other men in the Bronx last Wednesday, police said.



The incident took place at 3:10 a.m. on Southern Boulevard in Woodstock, when three unidentified men approached a 47-year-old man and a 25-year-old man. pic.twitter.com/YyQ2jGqhK3 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 14, 2021

New York City's five boroughs experienced a more than 32% increase in grand larceny, a 31% uptick in auto theft, and a 16% increase in robbery for the month of June, compared to numbers from the same time frame in 2020. Murders and burglaries were down, though police made 361 gun-related arrests, equating to a roughly 100% jump from last year.

