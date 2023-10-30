Suspect in early morning Ybor City shooting charged with second-degree murder

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the suspect in a shooting in Ybor City early Sunday morning has been charged with second-degree murder. 22-year-old Tyrell Phillips is in custody after two people died, one was seriously injured, and 15 others were shot following a fight that ended with gunshots during Halloween festivities in Ybor City early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the shooting in Tampa just before 3 a.m. on the 1600 block of East 7th Avenue in the Ybor City area, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said during a press conference at the scene.

