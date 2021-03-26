Suspect in early Thursday morning police pursuit in Willmar still at large

Mar. 26—WILLMAR — A suspect who led police in a pursuit in Willmar early Thursday morning is still at large, according to a Willmar Police Department news release.

According to the release, the suspect has been identified, with charges pending, but has not been apprehended. There is no threat to the public.

Officers were attempting to stop him for a vehicle equipment violation around 12:39 a.m. Thursday when the suspect fled in a motor vehicle at the intersection of Willmar Avenue and Eighth Street Southwest. The pursuit ended on the 900 block of Kandiyohi Avenue Southwest with the suspect vehicle crashing into a curb, rocks and trees.

The suspect then fled on foot.

There are no reported injuries.

The Willmar Fire Department assisted in the incident.