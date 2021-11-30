Suspect in Edgefield County manhunt out on bail, charged in 2017 newborn homicide

Nov. 29—The suspect in an Edgefield County manhunt is currently out on bail after being charged with homicide by child abuse of a North Augusta newborn in 2017.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for Trevonta Randell Langford, who has outstanding warrants for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.

He is believed to be within a five-mile radius from Sweetwater Road to Highway 23, according to a Nov. 29 release from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Langford was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black jacket and a grey stocking cap, according to the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office. He is a Black male, 6'3 and weighs 240 pounds.

"I am urging all of our citizens to be alert and vigilant," Sheriff Rowland said. "If Mr. Langford is spotted call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to stop or detain as he is considered dangerous."

The 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office confirmed Langford is out on bond on his Aiken charge of homicide by child abuse. He is currently on the motions docket for next week.

Ashley Hammack, the prosecutor in Langford's case, said the most recent action in the case was earlier this month when Langford's defense attorney, Barry L. Thompson II, made a motion to be removed from his case on Nov. 4.

"If a person decides they do not want to be represented by a lawyer they can ask the court to relieve the lawyer," Thompson explained during a phone interview with the Aiken Standard on Monday.

"I do not plan on supporting him in this motion because I do not think that it's a good idea," Thompson said.

The motion hearing will likely not take place until after Langford is apprehended, according to Thompson.

Incident reports obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office reveal Langford has a criminal history, with the most recent incident occurring in North Augusta on Saturday, just one day prior to the manhunt announcement from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

The manhunt

Sunday afternoon, the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office announced they were searching the U.S. 25 South and Sweetwater Road area for Langford. As of Monday evening, Langford has not been located and the manhunt is still active.

The manhunt is a multi-county search; the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office is conducting the search with the help of the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Saluda County Sheriff's Office, Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, McCormick County Sheriff's Office, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Aiken Department of Public Safety, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Edgefield Police Department.

CJ Joslyn, who lives on Macedonia Road in North Augusta, said there was a lot of police activity near his home Sunday.

"It was pretty crazy," Joslyn said. "There were about eight cops going up and down our road and a helicopter swirling around all day. They were stopping everyone on the road like a DUI checkpoint, checking inside everyone's cars."

Joslyn said he has not seen any police near his road Monday.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office has not released details related to the new charges against Langford in Edgefield County.

The Aiken Standard submitted a request for Langford's arrest warrants under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act on Monday.

2017 homicide

Langford was arrested and charged with homicide by child abuse after his 1-month-old newborn died in 2017. His trial date has not been set yet, according to Thompson.

Around 10:28 p.m. on March 31, 2017, Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 500 block of Samuels Street in North Augusta for a medical emergency involving a child, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they were met at the door by Langford holding an unresponsive child. Aiken County EMS and first responders arrived at the home and transported the child to University Hospital for emergency care and treatment, according to the report.

Langford told investigators he was the caregiver of the child at the time of the 911 call for assistance and said the victim was taken to a pediatrician a week prior regarding an ongoing fever, according to police.

The pediatrician advised him to return home with the child, monitor his well-being and allow the fever to pass — but the child's fever persisted, according to the report. However, the victim was never taken back to the pediatrician because, in accordance to the doctor's recommendation, the fever never exceeded 100 degrees.

Earlier in the day on March 31, the victim started coughing up small amounts of mucus, which Langford claimed he removed with a syringe, the report states.

Once the child stopped breathing, Langford said he conducted CPR to the best of his ability, but was unable to get a response, according to the report. Investigators were notified on May 13 that the child had died.

Later during the course of this investigation, it was determined that the child sustained injuries as a result of physical abuse, according to police.

Langford was previously charged with domestic violence in the first degree on Feb. 28, 2016 after he allegedly "struck [the victim] with his fist" and "struck her on the left side of the face with a pipe" while she was 37 weeks pregnant, according to a separate incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office arrested Langford at his Plank Road home around 6:30 p.m. on May 31 and charged him with homicide by child abuse in relation to the death of the 1-month-old.

While out on bond, police responded to two incidents in which the complainants stated Langford was the suspect, according to incident reports obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Alleged harassment in 2020

The first incident following Langford's arrest for homicide by child abuse occurred on Aug. 18, 2020 on the 100 block of Audubon Circle in Belvedere.

The victim told police "the subject smashed her windshield with his fist when he got mad," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

She stated that on the evening of Aug. 18, Langford sent threatening text messages to a second victim, threatening to kill them.

Officers observed messages referencing a "glock 40" and an "AR," however, the officer noted they did not observe any direct threats, according to the report.

Police told Langford to stop contacting the victim or "he could be charged with harassment," according to the report.

Alleged vandalism day before manhunt

An incident report was generated just one day before the manhunt was announced by the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office, relating to Langford and a vandalism incident.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aiken County officers responded to the 100 block of Audubon Circle in reference to a vandalism incident.

Officers met with the victim who stated his truck window was broken, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police he received a text message from an unfamiliar phone number advising him that "he was going to need a new truck window," according to the report.

A brick was found laying in the passenger seat of the vandalized vehicle, according to police.

Officers stated they believed Langford was the suspect, due to the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office stated Langford has multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. Monday evening, they clarified those outstanding warrants include kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.