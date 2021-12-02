Suspect in Edgefield County manhunt threatened to kill two women before disappearing

Dec. 1—The suspect in an active multi-county manhunt threatened to kill at least two people before disappearing near Sweetwater Road and S.C. Highway 23.

Arrest warrants obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office under the Freedom of Information Act reveal details about charges Trevonta Randell Langford will face when he is apprehended by police.

Langford has outstanding warrants for kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence of high and aggravated nature.

Nov. 13

On Nov. 13, police state Langford assaulted a female victim in front of her children before taking her keys and cell phone to prevent her from leaving or calling for help, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Police obtained warrants for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct following the incident, according to a Nov. 13 incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Nov. 21

Just over one week later, on Nov. 21, officers responded to the same victim's house, according to an incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

The victim told police Langford sent her a video of him riding by her house and then sent her a picture of a a shotgun with a threatening message, according to the report.

Nov. 23

Two days later, on Nov. 23, police responded to two victims who stated Langford was sending them messages that he was going to "shoot up their houses and kill someone that was close to [redacted]," according to an incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

The victim also told police that on the night of Nov. 20, someone came to their house and "shot up her shed," according to the report. Police found evidence of the shooting on the property.

Officers also obtained pictures and videos that the victim stated Langford sent her of "him loading a shotgun and a picture of several different guns in it," according to the report. Police also obtained messages and voice recordings from Langford stating "he wasn't worried about the police and he would get her one way or another."

Nov. 26

Three days later, on Nov. 26, officers responded to the victim's residence again after she stated the storage shed had been shot by a gun again, according to an incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

The victim showed officers text messages sent from various telephone numbers that "indicate[d] knowledge of the shooting of the storage building, and imply more shootings to follow, according to the report.

Nov. 28

Two days later, on Nov. 28, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Sylvan Road off Sweetwater Road, when police say Langford got out of the car, jumped a fence and ran into the woods, according to an incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the car confirmed the suspect that fled was Langford and said he had a AR-15 rifle when he asked her to drive him to his ex-girlfriend's house so "he could scare her with the gun," according to the report.

When the victim refused to take him, she said he threatened her life, according to police. Then, police pulled over the car.

The AR-15 rifle was seized by officers.

Current

Langford is believed to be within a five-mile radius from Sweetwater Road to Highway 23, according to a Nov. 29 release from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Jody Rowland said Langford should be considered dangerous and citizens should be alert.

The 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office confirmed Langford is out on bond after being charged with homicide by child abuse of a North Augusta newborn in 2017.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.