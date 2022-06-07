Suspect in Edwardsville shooting arraigned on unrelated case

Jun. 7—EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police say no one was injured in a shooting at 41 E. Grove St. late Monday night, the same residence where a Wilkes-Barre man allegedly terrorized and assaulted an ex-girlfriend earlier this year.

Derrick Lawrence Jr., 36, of McGowan Street, was arraigned Tuesday on charges he brandished a handgun and strangled a woman inside the residence on Jan. 20, according to court records.

Lawrence was arrested overnight as police responded to the residence for gunfire at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Law enforcement sources say several rounds were fired before the suspect fled the scene in a gold Audi.

Court records say Lawrence owns a gold Audi station wagon.

Police on Jan. 21 obtained an arrest warrant for Lawrence alleging he threatened his former girlfriend with a 9mm handgun, placed a pillow over her face, punched her in the head several times and strangled her, court records say.

The dispute on Jan. 20 occurred during an argument between the pair.

She told police, court records say, Lawrence began arguing with her about a recent drunken driving offense. Lawrence left the residence but returned as the woman refused to allow him back inside.

She alleged Lawrence displayed a handgun she seen through the door window, allowing him back inside the residence.

Once Lawrence entered, she claimed he assaulted and strangled her, court records say.

Lawrence was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Luzerne County Central Court on the Jan. 21 warrant listing charges illegal possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, strangulation and criminal trespass. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Sources said the investigation into the shooting late Monday is continuing noting Lawrence may face additional charges.