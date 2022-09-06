Suspect in Eliza Fletcher abduction charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, police say

Cleotha Abston, the man arrested in connection with the abduction of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, now faces additional charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Abston made his first court appearance Tuesday morning at 201 Poplar., where he told the judge he cannot afford to make his $500,000 bond and cannot afford an attorney.

He is due back in court Wednesday morning.

Abston, cuffed, is led into the courtroom wearing a face mask. He is being read charges, including theft.



Fletcher was kidnapped while jogging near the University of Memphis on Sept. 2, according to police.

Monday evening, police confirmed a body was found in an area near Victor Street and Person Avenue around 5 p.m.

The next morning, police confirmed the body was that of Fletcher, a 34-year-old teacher at St. Mary’s.

Police have not confirmed a cause of death.

Her body was found within walking distance from Longview Gardens apartments, where Abston allegedly cleaned a GMC Terrain hours after Fletcher’s abduction.

Authorities said that was the same GMC Terrain used to kidnap Fletcher in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin.

An excerpt from a police affidavit reads:

“As the abduction was violent with, as captured on video, the suspect waiting for, then rushing towards the victim, then forcing the victim into the car, where she was confined and removed and continues to be missing, it is believed and supported by the facts and physical evidence that she suffered serious injury. Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence of blood in the car the defendant cleaned.”

Abston was initially charged with kidnapping Fletcher, and police said he would not tell them where she was located.

Court records show that Abston was previously charged with aggravated kidnapping in June of 2000. He was sentenced to 24 years but was eligible for release after 85 percent of that sentence was served.

Fletcher’s family had offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to her return.