Suspect in Elmira shooting death arrested in Sayre; Extradition pending on murder charge

An Elmira man is in custody in Bradford County after police linked him to a fatal shooting Saturday in the City of Elmira.

The shooting took place in a parking lot at 210 W. Miller St., near Keefe's Tavern, according to the Elmira Police Department.

Arriving officers located a shooting victim on the driver's side of his vehicle. That person was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center for treatment, but later died, police said.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

Investigators identified Shamel T. Swan, 29, of Elmira, as a suspect in the shooting, and also determined he was in the Sayre/Athens area, according to police.

Elmira police detectives worked closely with the Bradford County Regional Special Operations Team, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office, and the Athens Township, Athens Borough, Sayre Borough and Towanda Borough police departments.

Swan was taken into custody without incident Saturday. He was arraigned in Athens Township District Court and committed to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail to await extradition to New York.

Police will charge Swan with second-degree murder when he returns to New York. Police believe this was not a random shooting and that Swan and the victim knew each other.

The investigation is continuing and additional arrests are possible, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626, or 607-271-HALT.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via OPERATION HALT at cityofelmira.net.

