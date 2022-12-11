Suspect engages in standoff with Osceola County deputies, sheriff’s office says

A man has been arrested after a standoff Saturday, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the incident happened on Caloosa Street in Intercession City.

Suspect Xavier Carlisle was wanted for burglary and battery out of Volusia County.

Deputies said they had gone to talk to Carlisle, who had refused to come out of a building and was making threats with a gun.

The suspect fired two rounds, ran into a backyard shed, and fired another shot, deputies said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and was able to coax the suspect out of the shed with a less-lethal gas.

Carlisle was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail.

See a map of the scene below:

