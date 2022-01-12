Suspect enters Clovis smoke shop and shoots person. Then the shooter fled

One person was shoot Tuesday night at a smoke shop in Clovis.

Clovis police officers received reports of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. at the Clovis Hookah & Cigarette smoke shop, located in the area of Shaw and Fowler Avenues.

Officers arrived and found a gunshot victim, who was then taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Neither the victim’s age nor gender was immediately known. Their condition also was not known at the time.

Police learned an armed suspect entered the store and shot a person victim before fleeing the area. It was unclear what prompted the suspect to fire the gun.

Police did not immediately provide suspect information.