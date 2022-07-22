Suspect escapes after barricading himself in Sun Valley home after shooting by LAPD

A map of the eastern San Fernando Valley shows where a suspect was barricaded in a home in Sun Valley

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Sun Valley after police shot at him appeared to have escaped Thursday night.

The incident began around 7 p.m. when gang officers patrolling in the area of Radford Avenue and Stagg Street saw a gang member get out of a vehicle with what they believed was a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At least one officer opened fire, said Officer Annie Hernandez, an LAPD spokesperson.

Further information on what prompted the officer, or officers, to shoot wasn't available Thursday night. Police said they don't know whether the suspect was injured.

After the shooting, the suspect, described only as an adult male, ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside, police said.

Investigators determined that the suspect knew the residents and were working to see whether he lived there as well, Hernandez said.

The residents evacuated and weren't harmed, police said.

After officers set up a containment zone and called SWAT, crisis negotiators tried to get the man to surrender, Hernandez said. With no response, SWAT officers were sent inside and found the home empty.

Hernandez said investigators didn't have a chance to collect evidence as of 11 p.m.

It wasn't known whether a gun was recovered, and authorities couldn't confirm whether the suspect was armed.

Further information about the incident wasn't available Thursday night.

