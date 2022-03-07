Suspect escapes after firing gun in armed robbery at Shell Beach gas station, police say

Pismo Beach police are looknig for a man who robbed a Shell Gas Station at gunpoint Sunday evening in Shell Beach, the department said in a news release.

Pismo Beach police officers responded to a call at about 8 p.m. regarding an armed robbery at the gas station on Shell Beach Road and Spyglass Drive.

The suspect entered the store, waved a gun at the store clerk and demanded cash. The suspect fired a single shot at the ceiling and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money before officers arrived at the scene. The suspect was not located after officers searched the area.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 30s to 40s, between 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-9-inches tall and 220 to 240 pounds. He had dark hair and was wearing all black clothing and a face covering. The investigation is ongoing and surveillance video footage is pending.

Pismo Beach police asks anyone with information to call the department’s Detectives Bureau at (805) 773-2208.