Suspect escapes Paterson police headquarters, search underway

A suspect escaped from central booking at Paterson Police Headquarters Thursday afternoon, launching a search throughout the area, Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

The runaway was being held for suspected drug possession when he fled from the department's public safety complex on Broadway near Memorial Drive, according to the mayor.

"We are actively searching for the aforementioned individual," Sayegh stated in a text message.

However, the mayor did not offer specific details, such as the exact time the man fled from custody or whether the suspect had been criminally charged before making his getaway.

As of 4:50 p.m., the city's public safety director, Jerry Speziale, could not be reached for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ drug suspect escapes police headquarters, search underway