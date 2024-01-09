Suspect escapes with thousands of dollars worth of items from Ventura antique shop

Police are searching for a suspect who escaped with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an antique store in Ventura.

On Dec. 26, the male suspect broke into Antique Adventures located on the 6500 block of Ventura Boulevard.

He grabbed valuable antique items while inside the shop and escaped with around $5,520 worth of merchandise, said Ventura police.

A few days later on Dec. 26, the same suspect returned to the store during regular business hours.

Surveillance video showed the man walking up to a jewelry display case. He attempted to cut the lock on the case which contained around $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Suddenly, as someone walked by, the suspect quickly stopped cutting the lock, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect who escaped with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an antique store in Ventura on Dec. 22, 2023. (Ventura Police Department)

The man remains at large and authorities have released surveillance images in hopes someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information on the suspect can call Ventura Police Detective Nick Davy at 805-339-4481 or email ndavy@venturapd.org.

