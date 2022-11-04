Suspect in Española homicide arrested in Arizona

Nov. 4—A man accused in a fatal shooting during the attempted sale of a stolen Ford Mustang in Española been arrested in Arizona along with his girlfriend.

Fabian Archuleta and Savina Rivas, 39, were arrested Wednesday afternoon by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies, nearly two weeks after the fatal shooting of Juan Antonio Luiz Martinez, Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Laura Bauer said deputies received information Wednesday that Archuleta may have been in Seligman, Ariz. Deputies followed the information and found Archuleta barricaded in Rivas' SUV at about 2:50 p.m.

"He basically locked himself in the vehicle and didn't want to get out, but we were able to talk him out of the vehicle eventually," Bauer said.

She added Rivas was arrested outside of the car and was taken into custody before law enforcement approached Archuleta.

Archuleta stands accused of killing Martinez while Martinez was trying to sell him a stolen Ford Mustang. Rivas has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

"We are going to be looking now with further interviews to see if truly, [Rivas] was there, and she is looking at potential charges as a result of the incident and because she was with [Archuleta] when he was arrested," Garcia said.

A criminal complaint filed Oct. 25 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court states one of the witnesses saw Archuleta purposefully run over Martinez in Rivas' Nissan Pathfinder SUV. The witness believed Rivas, 33, was present during the incident.

Garcia said the pair were apprehended in her vehicle and may have been on their way to Las Vegas, Nev.

Bauer said she was not aware of where Archuleta and Rivas were heading Wednesday and did not know whether any weapons were recovered from the latter's SUV.

Archuleta and Rivas are both in custody awaiting extradition, Bauer said. However, she could not provide a timetable for when the couple will be brought back to Rio Arriba County.

Archuleta is also accused of shooting a woman.

According to that woman's statements to police, she and Martinez met up with Archuleta around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 22 so Martinez could sell Archuleta the car. She said Archuleta took it for a test drive before leaving and telling Martinez he would be back.

Then, the woman said, a man showed up a little while later in an SUV brandishing a rifle. She told police Martinez pleaded with the man not to shoot her; he shot her anyway. She told police Martinez did not have a chance to pull out his own weapon before being shot in the head.

She added the man, whom she identified as Archuleta, then ran Martinez over with his girlfriend's SUV. She said Archuleta's girlfriend was present, according to the affidavit.