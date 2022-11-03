Suspect in Española homicide arrested in Arizona

Nov. 3—Homicide suspect Fabian Archuleta was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Arizona by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies, nearly two weeks after being accused of fatally shooting Juan Antonio Luiz Martinez.

Archuleta, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said Archuleta was arrested along with his girlfriend, Savina Rivas. A criminal complaint filed Oct. 25 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court states one of the witnesses saw Archuleta purposefully run over Martinez in Rivas' Nissan Pathfinder SUV. The witness believed Rivas, 33, was present during the incident.

Garcia said the pair were apprehended in her vehicle, and may have been on their way to Las Vegas, Nev.

"We are going to be looking now with further interviews to see if truly, [Rivas] was there, and she is looking at potential charges as a result of the incident and because she was with [Archuleta] when he was arrested," Garcia said.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Laura Bauer said deputies received information Wednesday Archuleta may have been in Seligman, Ariz. Deputies followed the information, and found Archuleta barricaded in Rivas' SUV at about 2:50 p.m.

"He basically locked himself in the vehicle and didn't want to get out, but we were able to talk him out of the vehicle eventually," Bauer said.

She added Rivas was arrested outside of the car, and was taken into custody before law enforcement approached Archuleta.

Bauer said she was not aware of where Archuleta and Rivas were heading Wednesday, and did not know whether any weapons were recovered from the latter's SUV.

Archuleta and Rivas are both in custody awaiting extradition, Bauer said. However, she could not provide a timetable for when the couple will be brought back to Rio Arriba County.