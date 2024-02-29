Suspect in Española pickup homicide turns herself in

Feb. 28—A woman suspected of using a pickup to run over and kill another woman in Española last week has surrendered to police.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia said in an interview Wednesday that Stephanie Renee Salazar, 34, turned herself in to one of the agency's sergeants Saturday morning.

Garcia said Salazar was still in jail Wednesday afternoon.

"We're still working on the case, trying to get all the discovery ready," he said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed last Feb. 22 in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, Salazar is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery and tampering with evidence in the Feb. 21 death of Carmela Mercedes Moreno.

The affidavit says the incident took place on Carr Lane. Police arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. after receiving calls from people reporting a hit-and-run.

Moreno was still alive when police arrived but died en route to the hospital, the affidavit says.

A witness told police Salazar had been driving a blue Nissan Frontier that hit Moreno after the women argued on nearby Star Lane.

The truck, which belongs to Salazar's uncle, was found in an area near Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Garcia said Wednesday there is no evidence implicating the uncle in the crime.

Online court records show Salazar pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession charge in 2020 and has a pending charge of battery and vehicle theft stemming from an incident in July.