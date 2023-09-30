Suspect in Española protest shooting charged with attempted murder as victims recovers

Sep. 29—A Native American climate activist from Washington state is undergoing treatment in an Albuquerque hospital, and the man accused of shooting him Thursday in Española is being held in the Rio Arriba County jail on a count of first-degree attempted murder.

Ryan Martinez, 23, of Sandia Park, also faces a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is suspected of striking at another protester during a demonstration outside a Rio Arriba County government building where officials had planned to install a statue of the controversial Spanish conquistador Juan de Oñate.

The installation and a related celebration, scheduled for Wednesday, were postponed after dozens of Native activists gathered at the site for a days-long protest. Law enforcement authorities have said Martinez arrived Thursday and joined a group of counterprotesters, some wearing read hats with the slogan "Make America Great Again."

After heckling Indigenous protesters, Martinez is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting Jacob Johns, 42, of Spokane, Wash., who sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to an arrest warrant affidavit New Mexico State Police filed Friday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

Johns was taken to Presbyterian Española Medical Center for treatment and later was flown to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for surgery, the affidavit says.

Johns' mother said during a phone call Friday her son was in stable condition.

Laverne McGrath, also of Spokane, said she was terrified after she heard Thursday her son had been shot.

She traveled to Albuquerque on Friday to be with him and said relief settled in.

By Friday evening, Johns had undergone one surgery and was awaiting another. McGrath said doctors were pleased with his progress.

Johns had been in Northern New Mexico with the U.S. Climate Action Network for a meeting, she said, adding he joined people he had met at the planned site of the Oñate statue installation in Española.

She described her son as a prominent climate activist who has spoken at global climate summits in Egypt and Spain for the United Nations Conference of the Parties. He also plans to attend the next conference, COP28 in Dubai, she said.

Johns is also a painter who creates murals aligned with his activism.

"Some people just sit around and whine, and he doesn't," McGrath said. "He does something."

Johns' tribal affiliation is Hopi and Akimel O'odham, she said, and he has one daughter.

"He's a pretty amazing human being," she said.

The arrest warrant affidavit for Martinez says videos circulating on social media show the shooting came after he attempted to rush a shrine Indigenous activists had created on the pedestal built to hold the 3-ton bronze statue. He was stopped by a group of protesters.

Martinez was retreating when a man can be heard saying to let him go, the affidavit states.

"The group of men do not try to [pursue] Ryan, and Ryan pulled his handgun from his waist band and shoots. Ryan then drops the angle he is pointing, raises it again and points his handgun once more."

Martinez, arrested by Española and Pojoaque Pueblo police shortly after the shooting, smiled and laughed during an interview with investigators about the incident, the affidavit says.

"Ryan with a smirk on his face asked if someone who attempted a murder would be allowed to walk out" of jail, state police Agent Shane Faulkner wrote in the affidavit. "When I advised Ryan that it was his right and up to the judge, Ryan replied that was crazy and stupid."

Martinez had been at the protest for hours Thursday morning, wearing a red MAGA hat and a turquoise hoodie, before the violence broke out around noon.

"While I was in the interview, I was texted a photograph of Ryan wearing the same clothes pointing a gun," Faulkner wrote. "I showed Ryan the photo and he chuckled."

Martinez was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail in Tierra Amarilla late Thursday evening. In a mugshot distributed by state police, he was wearing a red MAGA hat.

New Mexico court records show Martinez has faced traffic citations but don't indicate he has been charged with any other crimes.

One protester interviewed by Faulkner said Martinez had pointed his gun at her after shooting Johns. She said he "had an evil smile," Faulkner wrote.

Another protester told police Martinez had made racist comments to children at the protest, the affidavit says.

A family member of Martinez's who answered a phone call Friday declined to answer questions about him or comment on the charges. The family was consulting with an attorney, the person said.

At a news conference Thursday, Rio Arriba County Sheriff Billy Merrifield said none of his deputies were at the scene when the shooting occurred.

Sheriff's office spokesman Maj. Lorenzo Aguilar said Friday deputies had "periodically been onsite the whole morning," checking on the protesters and passing out water.

Asked whether they should have been present throughout the entire protest, Aguilar said no.

"They were checking on those people all morning," he said. "There was no disruption or any indication that the deputies needed to be there the whole time."

Earlier in the day, deputies had asked Martinez to leave the protest when he was agitating and heckling protesters, but Undersheriff Monica Salazar allowed him to stay in an effort "to protect his civil liberties."

At one point after the interaction, Aguilar said, deputies confirmed Martinez had left the premises. But he returned.

McGrath said she and her family have received an outpouring of support for Johns from local Native groups.

An online fundraiser to help cover his hospital bills had raised about $90,000 by Friday evening.

A biography of Johns on the fundraiser site states he has "dedicated his life to Indigenous and climate justice" and that he "specializes in non-violent, peaceful 'artivism.' "

"I think the big driving force for him is his daughter," McGrath said, "and making the world better for her life."

"I may not agree with everything he does, but I know that whatever he feels strongly about, he stands up for it," she added. "And I'm proud of him for that."