Suspect in Española robberies, killing caught in Santa Fe

Aug. 18—A 31-year-old man suspected in the shooting death Tuesday of a Blake's Lotaburger employee in Española and in a string of recent robberies in Northern New Mexico was arrested Wednesday at the Coronado Condominiums in Santa Fe.

Española police Chief Mizel Garcia confirmed Ricky Martinez Jr.'s arrest, and praised the interdepartmental efforts by law enforcement that expedited his capture.

"My biggest reflection is how investigations like this ... really galvanize the relationships not only between law enforcement agencies, but within an agency," he said.

Garcia said his department had been working with the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, New Mexico State Police and agencies in Santa Fe and Taos to find Martinez.

Neighbors at Coronado Condominiums on Cerrillos Road said they witnessed the arrest. One resident, Natalie Ortiz, said she had seen undercover officers at the complex for most of the day.

"They were just waiting to bust this guy," she said.

Garcia said Martinez was apprehended without incident and that the Coronado Condominiums were one of numerous locations associated with Martinez that had been under surveillance throughout the day.

Juan Ríos, spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, said U.S. marshals captured Martinez and took him into custody. He declined to provide more information regarding his office's efforts Wednesday.

Martinez has a lengthy criminal record including escaping from jail a few years ago and is suspected in at least nine armed robberies throughout the region in less than a two-week span.

Chief Garcia said Blake's employee Cypress Garcia was in his late 20s when he was fatally shot Tuesday night at the restaurant on Paseo de Oñate in Española. He added he and Española Mayor John Ramon Vigil are trying to set up a time to meet with his family.

Cypress Garcia's family could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Tuesday's incident is one of seven robberies Martinez is suspected of throughout Española in recent days, Mizel Garcia said. He added the suspect is believed to have committed recent robberies in Santa Fe and Taos as well.

An affidavit for Martinez's arrest filed Wednesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court provided specific information on three of the Española robberies.

Martinez was accused of robbing a Dandy Burger restaurant at about 8:04 a.m. Aug. 9, a Shell gas station at about 5:40 p.m. Aug. 10 and a Walgreens at about 9:33 p.m. Aug. 11, according to the affidavit.

A criminal complaint regarding those specific robberies indicates Martinez used a silver revolver with a black handle in all three.

Court records show Martinez with home addresses in Chimayó and Albuquerque.

Efforts to find Martinez included raising the Crime Stoppers reward for information on him from $1,000 to $5,000 due to Tuesday's slaying. Chief Garcia said state police also made their presence in the city more visible during the daylong investigation.

"I wanted our community to know that we are out there, we are on surveillance — we are looking for him," Garcia said.

Vigil's office put out two news releases Wednesday — one prior to Martinez's arrest and one following his apprehension. He added more information on Martinez will be made available to the public through future updates.

"My heartfelt sympathies go out to the family [of Martinez's victim]," Vigil said. "The safety of the public is my first priority."

The hunt for Martinez on Wednesday saw state police, U.S. Marshals and Española police conduct numerous house searches across the small city and surrounding areas, Chief Garcia said. He said the efforts resulted in unrelated arrests of people with outstanding warrants.

"Manpower right now isn't a problem," Garcia said during the investigation.

Prior to this string of robberies, Martinez had been charged and convicted of escaping from the Rio Arriba County jail in July 2018. He was recaptured a short time later, according to court records.

In the past Martinez has also been convicted of burglarizing a car, robbery, aggravated assault upon a peace officer and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.