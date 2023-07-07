Suspect evades police following Madera shooting and car chase. Investigation ongoing

Authorities swarmed Highway 99 at West Shaw Avenue Thursday evening, following a suspect who allegedly shot a man in Madera.

Officers with the Madera Police Department responded to the shooting, in the area of George and Watt streets, shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound.

A suspect vehicle was seen fleeing the area of the shooting, and officers began the chase, which ended at Shaw Avenue and Highway 99, where the vehicle was left unoccupied. The suspect was not located, Madera Police said.

”We are working diligently, following all leads and canvassing the area for additional evidence,” police wrote in a news release.

The California Highway Patrol, Fresno Police Department and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted Madera Police in the search at Highway 99. The suspect’s vehicle was towed from the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. His status was unknown as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madera Police at 559-675-4220 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 and can remain anonymous.