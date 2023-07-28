Suspect exchanges gunfire with Fulton County police officer during pursuit, authorities say

A man is on the run after officials say he ran away from a police officer trying to arrest him.

Fulton County police told Channel 2 Action News around midnight Friday, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle and attempted to pull it over in East Point.

When the vehicle did not comply, it abruptly stopped and the driver got out.

Authorities said when the suspect began to run away, the officer deployed his Taser, but it did not hit the suspect.

The suspect then fired a round at the officer, according to authorities.

The officer then returned fire.

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Police confirmed that the suspect escaped and is at large. A description has not been provided.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Fulton County Police Department.

