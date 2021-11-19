Suspect in execution death of 19-year-old girl pleads guilty

Nov. 18—One of the men arrested in the July 2018 kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old Beckley girl pleaded guilty in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons reported.

Jonathan Kaleb Bird pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder.

Amber Dawn Meadows had been executed while inside Room 47 at the Travelodge hotel on Harper Road on July 9, 2018.

Bird and three other men — Davide Hudson, Tyrique Pearl and Trenton McCrimager — were arrested on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder in Meadows' death.

They were also charged with two counts of kidnapping, after police say they kidnapped two other women, Arileah Lacy and Destiny Conkle.

Hudson is accused of shooting Meadows in the back of her head, said Parsons. He has not yet had a trial.

"(Bird) has agreed to cooperate with the state in the prosecution of Davide Hudson," Parsons said Thursday.

According to Hudson's criminal complaint, Beckley Police Department officers were dispatched to Travelodge on July 9, 2018, after witnesses reported to the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that a man named "LaQuan" had shot to death a woman in Room 48.

Police discovered Meadows' body in Room 47, which was an adjoining room.

While officers were securing the crime scene, BPD Detective Sgt. Morgan Bragg wrote, Lacy and Conkle approached them. Police interviewed Lacy and Conkle separately.

Both witnesses told police that they had been sitting in a car at Nell Jean Square in Beckley when Hudson, Pearl, a white man (Bird) and a "heavyset Black man" with short dreadlocks approached the car.

The men appeared to be "agitated" with Meadows. After a long discussion, all of the males ordered the victims to drive to Travelodge, where hotel staff later reported that McCrimager had rented two rooms.

One of the men got in the backseat of Meadows' car with a gun and told the victims to follow a car to the hotel.

Surveillance footage corroborated their accounts, Bragg wrote.

Conkle and Lacy said that when they arrived at the hotel, the four suspects became more aggressive and stole and damaged the victims' cell phones. The suspects forced the women to stay on a bed, repeatedly pointed firearms at them, taunted the victims and refused to allow them to leave the room.

The witnesses said Hudson repeatedly told Meadows to provide "drugs or money for which he felt owed."

All of the men were armed, according to the criminal complaint.

Hudson, who was becoming increasingly agitated toward Meadows, then showed the victims a backpack that held several guns, ammunition, duct tape and a large hammer. Hudson damaged a lamp shade and a door knob with the hammer, according to witnesses.

Lacy and Conkle told police that Hudson and Meadows walked into the rear of Room 47, where the witnesses heard arguing and a gunshot.

The four men ran out of the hotel, with Hudson taking time to grab his weapons and clothes.

Conkle and Lacy escaped in Meadows' car after the four suspects had run away. They called police from a nearby restaurant.

Members of the BPD Crime Scene Unit found receipts from Walmart for ammunition that was purchased on July 8, with the date of birth for the purchaser listed as that of McCrimager.

Parsons said that there was no evidence that Meadows had been sexually assaulted.

The motive for the crime is not yet entirely clear to prosecutors, he added.