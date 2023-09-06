Suspect in explosives attack on Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicted on attempted murder charge

The man accused of hurling a homemade pipe bomb at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign event earlier this year was indicted Wednesday on a charge of attempted murder.

Kishida was visiting Saikazaki port in the Wakayama prefecture on April 15 when the attack unfolded. He was preparing at the time to deliver remarks supporting his ruling party’s candidate in the local election when a person in the crowd threw an explosive at him.

Police immediately tackled a young man as smoke started to fill the air, prompting screams from those in the crowd as well as frantic efforts to flee. Authorities later determined the bomb used in the attack was potentially lethal, according to local media reports. While the Japanese leader was not hurt, two others were injured.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura, has spent the last three months undergoing a psychiatric evaluation requested by prosecutors to ensure he is mentally fit to stand trial.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Kimura was indicted on another four counts, including violation of the gun and swords control law and the explosives control law, according to the Wakayama District Court, which accepted the indictment.

Prosecutors during the hearing on Wednesday argued Kimura aimed the pipe bomb at Kishida and threw it with an intent to kill. He also caused minor injuries to a police officer and a local resident in the crowd, they said.

“The attack that put at risk not only Prime Minister Kishida but also the audience during an election that forms the basis of democracy is absolutely unforgivable,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters after the indictment Wednesday.

In the months since the attack, Kimura has refused to speak to authorities and a motive remains unclear. Investigators suspect he may have been angry after he was unable to file for candidacy in 2022 elections, Kyodo News reported. Investigators found that he purchased the materials to make the pipe bomb in November, around the same time he lost a lawsuit against the government over the election system.

With News Wire Services