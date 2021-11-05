Suspect exposes himself to child near Live Oak Elementary School
The suspect reportedly called the child over to him, then forcibly took the child to a nearby area where he touched the child in a sexual manner.
We haven’t heard from Aaron Rodgers about the fact that he lied about being vaccinated and ultimately was outed as being unvaccinated. When we do, we may hear about his frustration with the process that culminated in his ruse being exposed. Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell me on October [more]
When a critic on Twitter told Jenna Ryan she would go to jail, Ryan said she was "definitely not going to jail."
"If this doesn’t serve as a lesson to all divorced and/or additional parents, I don’t know what will..."
ABCAaron Rodgers is currently quarantined with COVID-19 and Jimmy Kimmel did not express any sympathy Thursday night, taking the Green Bay Packers quarterback to task for refusing to get vaccinated.“No one seems to know that he wasn’t vaccinated,” the late-night host explained. “He hasn’t been wearing a mask, even where it’s required, and at one point, he claimed he was ‘immunized,’ but looking back at when he said it, it should have been obvious that he was not.”Kimmel then rewound the tape, ad
The winning Republican in this week’s congressional primary in South Florida is a convicted felon who did not go through the state’s process to restore his civil rights after his imprisonment, interviews and records show. That step is required under Florida law for a candidate to hold political office.
Two people killed at Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos in what state officials say was confrontation between drug dealersCancún: from tourist beach paradise to hotbed of drug violence Staff and tourists near the Mexican resort city of Cancún have been sent rushing for shelter after a group of armed men entered the beach outside a luxury hotel and opened fire. Two men were killed on Thursday in what state officials described as a confrontation between drug dealers at the Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Morelos,
Steve Marcus/GettyLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was incoherent and combative after the high-speed DUI crash that killed a young woman—trying to pull out his IVs at the hospital and screaming at cops, according to a police report.“Get me the **** out of here,” Ruggs, 22, yelled while being treated at University Medical Center, saying the report obtained by Las Vegas TV station KLAS.Prosecutors revealed in court Wednesday that Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161—twice the leg
"I can manage, but they're not good, that's what I'm worried about," Tina Tintor's brother says of their heartbroken parents following the fatal Las Vegas collision.
Caroline Melanie Lee, a teacher at Darnell-Cookman Middle/High in Jacksonville, Florida, was recently tapped as Teacher of the Year. However, just as she settled into her […]
Heidi Klum posed pantless on Instagram while chowing down on a piece of pie.
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
Buster Posey chose family and his health in deciding to retire after 12 years as a Giant.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was disappointed to hear he wouldn't be facing #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Week 9. | from @TheJohnDillon
The roster features 10 active MLS players and all 10 have faced FC Cincinnati over its time in the league.
Jenna Ryan, a Texas real estate agent who flew to D.C. on a private plane and livestreamed in the Capitol, got 60 days in prison.
NBA All-Star Green was the first player mentioned in ESPN’s story alleging racist and misogynistic behavior from Suns owner Sarver on Thursday.
Is your kid's name on here?View Entire Post ›
Von Miller had the perfect quote to sum up going his move from the Broncos to the 7-1 Rams.
KENOSHA, Wis. — The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went on a prolonged rant against media criticism of the case Wednesday, saying he has followed the law and any assertions otherwise could be detrimental to the community. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder began his unusual soliloquy by referencing a recent media report that called the case “the most divisive trial in the ...
ABC NewsNFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya seemed to relish playing the role of The View’s resident right-wing heel on Wednesday, telling the daytime talk show’s live audience to “bring it on” after they groaned at her hot takes about former NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick.Serving as this week’s token conservative guest-host on The View, Tafoya (who’s described herself as a “pro-choice conservative with libertarian leanings” in the past) drew quite a bit of heat throughout her brief